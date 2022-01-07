$0.64 Earnings Per Share Expected for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) will announce earnings per share of $0.64 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Graco’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.59. Graco reported earnings per share of $0.61 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Graco will report full year earnings of $2.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.46. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $3.13. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Graco.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). Graco had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 29.13%. The company had revenue of $486.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.27 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GGG shares. William Blair raised shares of Graco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Graco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Graco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.75.

Shares of GGG opened at $77.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Graco has a 1 year low of $64.34 and a 1 year high of $81.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.31. The firm has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. Graco’s payout ratio is presently 30.12%.

In other Graco news, Director Eric Etchart sold 322 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total transaction of $25,631.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graco during the second quarter worth $31,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Graco during the third quarter worth $37,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Graco during the second quarter worth $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Graco by 110.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Graco by 7,530.2% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

