Mary Powell Sells 1,369 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) CEO Mary Powell sold 1,369 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $46,244.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mary Powell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 15th, Mary Powell sold 5,464 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $320,299.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN opened at $31.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.88 and a beta of 2.05. Sunrun Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.22 and a 1-year high of $100.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.25.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. The firm had revenue of $438.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 109.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RUN. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Sunrun from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Sunrun from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Sunrun from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet cut Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunrun presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.64.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in Sunrun by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 160,525 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,954,000 after buying an additional 52,050 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in Sunrun by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 388,325 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $21,661,000 after buying an additional 100,459 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Sunrun by 472.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 280,288 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,925,000 after buying an additional 231,288 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Sunrun by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 234,327 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,071,000 after buying an additional 83,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Sunrun by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,847 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 4,542 shares in the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunrun Company Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

