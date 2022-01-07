Zacks: Analysts Expect AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) to Post $0.92 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for AptarGroup’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.88 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.94. AptarGroup also posted earnings per share of $0.92 during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that AptarGroup will report full year earnings of $3.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $3.94. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.43. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AptarGroup.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. The firm had revenue of $825.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.32 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 7.58%. AptarGroup’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ATR. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on AptarGroup from $162.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on AptarGroup from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 130.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATR opened at $122.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.68. AptarGroup has a 1-year low of $112.37 and a 1-year high of $158.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is presently 42.94%.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

