SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Announces Earnings Results

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SMART Global had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The company had revenue of $469.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. SMART Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. SMART Global updated its Q2 guidance to $1.30-1.60 EPS.

SMART Global stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $61.90. The company had a trading volume of 3,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,672,628. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.87 and a beta of 1.06. SMART Global has a 1 year low of $35.72 and a 1 year high of $74.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.94 and a 200 day moving average of $52.40.

SGH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of SMART Global from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of SMART Global from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of SMART Global from $60.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of SMART Global from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SMART Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SMART Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.25.

In other news, Director Ajay Shah sold 43,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total transaction of $2,203,628.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Mukesh Patel sold 59,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total transaction of $3,114,235.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 160,406 shares of company stock worth $8,352,243 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in SMART Global by 7.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,697,000 after acquiring an additional 13,596 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in SMART Global by 43.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 173,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,727,000 after acquiring an additional 52,213 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in SMART Global by 58.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 7,251 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SMART Global by 150.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 6,398 shares during the period.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions (IPS), and LED Solutions.

