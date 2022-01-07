Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18, Fidelity Earnings reports. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 67.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS.

Shares of NYSE SAR opened at $29.10 on Thursday. Saratoga Investment has a twelve month low of $20.59 and a twelve month high of $30.25. The company has a market capitalization of $330.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.29%. This is an increase from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. Saratoga Investment’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Saratoga Investment by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Saratoga Investment by 174.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 19,995 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Saratoga Investment by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 4,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SAR. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Saratoga Investment from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.57.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions for middle market companies located in the United States. Saratoga’s senior investment professionals have over 200 years of combined experience investing in more than $4 billion in middle market businesses.

