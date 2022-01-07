Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Cowen

Cowen started coverage on shares of Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) in a report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on IREN. initiated coverage on shares of Iris Energy in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Iris Energy stock opened at $12.51 on Tuesday. Iris Energy has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $28.25.

Iris Energy is a Bitcoin mining company. It builds, owns and operates data center infrastructure with a focus on entry into regions where it can access abundant and/or under-utilized renewable energy to power its operations. Iris Energy is based in SYDNEY, Australia.

