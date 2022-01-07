Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Histogen Inc. is a regenerative medicine company. It engages in developing patented technologies which replace and regenerates tissues in the body. The company’s technology platform utilizes cell conditioned media and extracellular matrix materials produced by hypoxia-induced multipotent cells, developing therapeutic products. Histogen Inc., formerly known as Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in San Diego, United States. “

Shares of Histogen stock opened at $0.31 on Wednesday. Histogen has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $1.98. The company has a market cap of $13.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.72.

Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.59 million during the quarter. Histogen had a negative return on equity of 84.22% and a negative net margin of 1,018.14%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Histogen will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Histogen by 456.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 962,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 789,708 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Histogen by 20.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 207,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 34,649 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Histogen in the second quarter valued at $188,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Histogen by 67.6% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 124,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Histogen by 29.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 94,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 21,471 shares in the last quarter. 12.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Histogen Company Profile

Histogen, Inc engages in the development of potential first-in-class restorative therapeutics that ignite the body’s natural process to repair and maintain healthy biological function. It focuses in Human Multipotent Cell Conditioned Media, Human Extracellular Matrix, and Hair Stimulating Complex. The company was founded by Steven J.

