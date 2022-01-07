Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $49.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.58% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Kaman Corporation is in the aerospace and industrial distribution markets. The company produces and/or markets widely used proprietary aircraft bearings and components; complex metallic and composite aerostructures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; aerostructure engineering design analysis and FAA certification services; safe and arm solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S. and allied militaries; design and supply of aftermarket parts to MRO aerospace markets; K-MAX medium to heavy lift helicopters; and support for the company’s SH-2G Super Seasprite maritime helicopters and K-MAX aircraft. Additionally, Kaman provides engineering, design and support for automation, electrical, linear, hydraulic and pneumatic systems as well as belting and rubber fabrication, customized mechanical services, hose assemblies, repair, fluid analysis and motor management. “

Shares of Kaman stock opened at $44.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 402.85 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Kaman has a 12 month low of $33.93 and a 12 month high of $59.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.84.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. Kaman had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $179.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Kaman will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KAMN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kaman by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,903,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,329,000 after acquiring an additional 53,077 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Kaman by 10.5% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,251,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,320,000 after acquiring an additional 213,780 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its holdings in Kaman by 20.9% in the second quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,537,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,504,000 after acquiring an additional 266,130 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Kaman by 4.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,261,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,854,000 after acquiring an additional 57,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Kaman by 1.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,146,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,760,000 after acquiring an additional 18,109 shares in the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kaman

