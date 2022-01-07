Zacks Investment Research Downgrades iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) to Hold

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $6.50 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.35% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Icad, Inc. designs, engineers, develops and manufactures digital image scanners, densitometers, film digitizers and related software for applications in the graphic arts, medical imaging and life sciences markets. The Company sells its products throughout the world through various distributors, resellers, systems integrators and OEM’s. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ICAD. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of iCAD in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of iCAD in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICAD opened at $6.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.92 million, a P/E ratio of -17.14 and a beta of 1.07. iCAD has a 12-month low of $5.27 and a 12-month high of $21.44.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $9.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.41 million. iCAD had a negative net margin of 23.98% and a negative return on equity of 17.38%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that iCAD will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other iCAD news, Director Andy Sassine sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.89, for a total transaction of $108,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael S. Klein bought 13,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.38 per share, with a total value of $99,445.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 21,975 shares of company stock valued at $159,761 and sold 28,750 shares valued at $271,025. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICAD. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in iCAD by 324.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in iCAD by 94,542.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,618 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of iCAD during the 3rd quarter worth about $158,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of iCAD by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iCAD during the 2nd quarter worth about $254,000. 49.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About iCAD

iCAD, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision cancer detection and therapy solutions. It operates through the Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy segments. The Cancer Detection segment include image analysis and workflow products. The Cancer Therapy segment consists radiation therapy products.

