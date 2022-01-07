Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Keros Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel treatments for hematological and musculoskeletal disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of KER-050, KER-047and KER-012 which are in clinical stage. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. is based in LEXINGTON, MA. “

Keros Therapeutics stock opened at $54.68 on Wednesday. Keros Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $75.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.18 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.64.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.15). On average, analysts expect that Keros Therapeutics will post -3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Keros Therapeutics news, insider Jennifer Lachey sold 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $36,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julius Knowles sold 4,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $175,889.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,160 shares of company stock valued at $5,213,789 over the last three months. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KROS. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 19.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,494,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,413,000 after buying an additional 566,422 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 80.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 402,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,099,000 after buying an additional 179,445 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 132.6% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 274,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,852,000 after buying an additional 156,377 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 137.6% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 240,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,531,000 after buying an additional 139,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 30.1% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 598,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,434,000 after buying an additional 138,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

