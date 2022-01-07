FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Given New $375.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $352.00 to $375.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 16.56% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $400.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. UBS Group raised FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $303.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $515.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $436.40.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

NYSE FDS opened at $449.43 on Wednesday. FactSet Research Systems has a twelve month low of $294.21 and a twelve month high of $495.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a PE ratio of 42.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $464.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $403.81.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $424.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.41 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 43.24% and a net margin of 24.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems will post 12.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.91, for a total transaction of $1,107,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.24, for a total value of $331,661.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,717 shares of company stock worth $3,033,218. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,067,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

See Also: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.