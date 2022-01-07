Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $294.66 Million

Equities research analysts expect Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) to post sales of $294.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Gaming and Leisure Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $283.54 million and the highest estimate coming in at $304.15 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties posted sales of $300.16 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will report full-year sales of $1.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Gaming and Leisure Properties.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $298.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.47 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 47.92%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $47.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.04. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 1 year low of $39.08 and a 1 year high of $51.46.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.20%.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 5,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total transaction of $267,678.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director E Scott Urdang acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.71 per share, for a total transaction of $137,130.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLPI. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 9.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,149,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $701,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,499 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 107.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,937,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,418,000 after buying an additional 1,004,950 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,454,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,503,609,000 after buying an additional 772,859 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 88.5% during the third quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,403,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,003,000 after buying an additional 659,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 9.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,724,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,204,000 after buying an additional 478,977 shares during the last quarter. 88.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

