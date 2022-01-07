Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stake Increased by Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 7.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 76,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,273 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at $804,280,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,501,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,915,716,000 after acquiring an additional 5,427,422 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,355,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,281,898,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339,477 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 10,559.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,513,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,640,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,625,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $627,256.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total transaction of $887,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 388,301 shares of company stock valued at $44,547,412. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock opened at $122.22 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $84.57 and a twelve month high of $123.84. The company has a market cap of $235.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.47%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVX. Tudor Pickering upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.24.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

