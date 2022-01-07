Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Trading Up 6.4%

Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) shares were up 6.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.86 and last traded at $20.83. Approximately 149,998 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 8,628,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.57.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CTRA shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of -0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.90.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The firm had revenue of $440.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Coterra Energy, Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 134.83%.

In other Coterra Energy news, Director Frances M. Vallejo sold 16,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $348,516.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stephen P. Bell sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $2,014,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 382,941 shares of company stock worth $7,988,210. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Coterra Energy stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Coterra Energy Company Profile (NYSE:CTRA)

Coterra Energy, Inc engages in the development, exploitation, production and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. It operates through the Marcellus shale in Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

