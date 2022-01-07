Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) Shares Down 9.3%

Weave Communications Inc (NYSE:WEAV)’s stock price dropped 9.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.23 and last traded at $13.23. Approximately 3,707 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 321,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.59.

WEAV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Weave Communications in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Weave Communications in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Weave Communications in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Weave Communications in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Weave Communications in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.56.

About Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV)

Weave Communications Inc provides all-in-one customer communications and engagement software platform for small and medium-sized businesses. Weave Communications Inc is based in LEHI, Utah.

