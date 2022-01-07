Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) shares traded up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.34 and last traded at $9.33. 56,999 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,713,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.88.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PGRE. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Paramount Group from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Paramount Group from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Paramount Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.38.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -53.71, a PEG ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $179.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.68 million. Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 5.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Paramount Group, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -164.71%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 176.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,354 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Group during the third quarter worth $98,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 24.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Paramount Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.06% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Group Company Profile (NYSE:PGRE)

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

