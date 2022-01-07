Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 8,866 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 122,983 shares.The stock last traded at $31.64 and had previously closed at $31.15.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PFC. Raymond James downgraded Premier Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Premier Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $75.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.20 million. Premier Financial had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 40.52%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Premier Financial Corp. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. This is a boost from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 31.82%.

In other news, Director Samuel S. Strausbaugh sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total transaction of $97,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFC. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Premier Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Premier Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Premier Financial by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Premier Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Premier Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

Premier Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:PFC)

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

