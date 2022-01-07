Nottingham Advisors Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,206 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSX. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 19.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 103,305,355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,417,338,000 after purchasing an additional 17,054,254 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter worth about $268,761,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 86.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,651,568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $245,219,000 after buying an additional 2,618,098 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 131.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,497,858 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $149,569,000 after buying an additional 1,986,615 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 84,423,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,609,940,000 after buying an additional 1,763,829 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $29,813.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,322 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total transaction of $144,772.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 269,439 shares of company stock valued at $11,435,604. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BSX opened at $43.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.16. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $34.58 and a 52 week high of $46.28. The company has a market capitalization of $61.35 billion, a PE ratio of 58.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

BSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.72.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

