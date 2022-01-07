Nottingham Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 17.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 192,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,143 shares during the quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $5,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 24.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,928,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,609,000 after acquiring an additional 952,340 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 12.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,174,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,483,000 after acquiring an additional 349,846 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 16.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,222,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,462,000 after acquiring an additional 309,718 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,701,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,612,000 after acquiring an additional 162,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 697,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,298,000 after buying an additional 24,125 shares during the period.

VRP opened at $25.82 on Thursday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.21 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.16.

