Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY) Short Interest Update

Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 38.5% from the November 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TGSGY opened at $9.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.89. Tgs Asa has a 12-month low of $9.22 and a 12-month high of $18.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.5556 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Danske lowered Tgs Asa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. DNB Markets raised Tgs Asa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

About Tgs Asa

TGS ASA engages in the provision of geoscientific data products and services to oil and gas exploration companies. It operates through the following geographical segments: North & South America (NSA), Europe and Russia (EUR), Africal, Middle-East and Asia or Pacific (AMEAP), and Other or Corporate Costs.

