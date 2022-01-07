Seven Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNBY) Short Interest Update

Seven Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNBY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 37.5% from the November 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

SVNBY opened at $20.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.37. Seven Bank has a fifty-two week low of $20.24 and a fifty-two week high of $22.16.

Seven Bank Company Profile

Seven Bank Ltd. engages in the business of commercial banking services. It provides automated teller machines, loans, credit cards, banking accounts for savings, payment transactions and others. The company was founded on April 10, 2001 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

