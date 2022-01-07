Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $692.73 Million

Equities analysts predict that AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) will report $692.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for AdaptHealth’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $701.71 million and the lowest is $682.70 million. AdaptHealth reported sales of $348.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 98.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that AdaptHealth will report full year sales of $2.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.44 billion to $2.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $2.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AdaptHealth.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.08). AdaptHealth had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $653.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. AdaptHealth’s revenue was up 129.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AHCO. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist cut their price objective on AdaptHealth from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered AdaptHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AdaptHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price objective on AdaptHealth from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.63.

AHCO opened at $22.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.44. AdaptHealth has a 1 year low of $18.24 and a 1 year high of $41.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.60, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.15.

In related news, CEO Stephen P. Griggs acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.42 per share, for a total transaction of $971,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason A. Clemens acquired 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.77 per share, with a total value of $25,701.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AHCO. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the third quarter worth $53,567,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the third quarter worth $23,370,000. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 31.6% in the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,074,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,884,000 after purchasing an additional 977,601 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 2,720.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 960,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,319,000 after purchasing an additional 926,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in AdaptHealth by 3,500.9% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 868,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,811,000 after acquiring an additional 844,562 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.85% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

