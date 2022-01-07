Puma Se (ETR:PUM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Puma Se (ETR:PUM) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €115.41 ($131.14).

PUM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €145.00 ($164.77) price target on Puma in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €100.00 ($113.64) price target on Puma in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($136.36) price target on Puma in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €108.00 ($122.73) price target on Puma in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €127.00 ($144.32) price objective on Puma in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of Puma stock opened at €102.75 ($116.76) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.52. Puma has a twelve month low of €78.72 ($89.45) and a twelve month high of €115.40 ($131.14). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €107.86 and a 200 day moving average price of €104.24. The firm has a market cap of $15.37 billion and a PE ratio of 47.09.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

