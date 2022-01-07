Nottingham Advisors Inc. Acquires 13,375 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,375 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises 0.9% of Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Nottingham Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $9,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JEPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,909,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110,659 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 167.3% during the 3rd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,497,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,295,000 after purchasing an additional 937,543 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,240,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 189.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 710,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,323,000 after purchasing an additional 464,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 756,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,067,000 after purchasing an additional 385,217 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $62.85 on Thursday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $53.96 and a 1 year high of $63.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.51.

