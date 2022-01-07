Nottingham Advisors Inc. Purchases 89,044 Shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYBB)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYBB) by 27.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 407,706 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89,044 shares during the quarter. iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 2.1% of Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Nottingham Advisors Inc. owned about 0.23% of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF worth $21,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,481,000. Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 44,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 9,645 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 83,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,399,000 after acquiring an additional 3,798 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $88,000.

iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $51.40 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.15. iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.79 and a one year high of $52.80.

