SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Bought by Nottingham Advisors Inc.

Nottingham Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 777,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,157 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 5.0% of Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Nottingham Advisors Inc. owned 0.36% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $50,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,319,000 after acquiring an additional 4,478 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 82,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 128.1% in the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 296,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,690,000 after buying an additional 166,679 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,287,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,050,000 after purchasing an additional 65,490 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 23.1% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 496,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,253,000 after purchasing an additional 93,211 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $69.99 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $52.60 and a 1-year high of $73.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.36.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

