135,181 Shares in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Bought by L & S Advisors Inc

L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 135,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,829,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MOS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 149.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 110.6% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the third quarter worth $34,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Mosaic by 66.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 19,910 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Mosaic news, insider S.A. Vale sold 34,176,574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $1,259,064,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup cut shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.22.

MOS opened at $39.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $24.90 and a fifty-two week high of $43.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.40 and its 200 day moving average is $35.00.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.112 dividend. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.40%.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

