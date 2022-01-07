T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Stock Holdings Lifted by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,980 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,544 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $11,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TROW. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,688,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 42,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,346,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,701 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 81,747 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,184,000 after purchasing an additional 10,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 188.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 62,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,431,000 after purchasing an additional 41,060 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TROW opened at $190.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $203.49 and its 200-day moving average is $205.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.18. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.09 and a 12-month high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 41.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.55%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TROW shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $169.00 to $166.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $253.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.43.

In related news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,431,273.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total transaction of $2,993,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

