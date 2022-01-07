Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) Holdings Cut by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 732,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,159 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 1.08% of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF worth $10,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,225,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,570,000 after buying an additional 80,468 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,649,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 955,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,094,000 after buying an additional 232,286 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 842,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,138,000 after purchasing an additional 32,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 664,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,801,000 after purchasing an additional 101,825 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF stock opened at $16.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.54. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 1-year low of $10.55 and a 1-year high of $16.61.

