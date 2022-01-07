Summit Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Summit Financial LLC increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 165.4% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 5,645 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 498.8% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 13,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 11,217 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 18.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 235,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,573,000 after buying an additional 37,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 0.9% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 176,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,980,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on AMP shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $305.00 to $362.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $345.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $327.50.

In related news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 15,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.37, for a total value of $4,833,686.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.03, for a total value of $462,045.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 72,776 shares of company stock valued at $22,149,231 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE AMP opened at $314.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $35.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.61. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.83 and a 1-year high of $323.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $300.84 and a 200-day moving average of $277.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.49 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 17.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 22.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 24.38%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

