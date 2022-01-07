Summit Financial LLC Makes New $925,000 Investment in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Summit Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $925,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 8.2% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.9% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.0% during the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 1,046,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $182,786,000 after acquiring an additional 30,473 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 20,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total transaction of $4,717,747.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 66,500 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.42, for a total transaction of $13,859,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 356,908 shares of company stock valued at $78,213,994 over the last quarter. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $214.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $34.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $222.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.48. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $159.79 and a one year high of $231.57.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $759.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.44 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 23.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

Several brokerages have commented on VRSK. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.44.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

