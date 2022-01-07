Summit Financial LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Summit Financial LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 168.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,955 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its position in Texas Instruments by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 3,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total value of $9,018,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $805,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,241 shares of company stock worth $10,772,343. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $186.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.13. The stock has a market cap of $172.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.92. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TXN. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Longbow Research cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.74.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

