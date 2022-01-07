$2.33 Billion in Sales Expected for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) will report $2.33 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Motorola Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.32 billion and the highest is $2.35 billion. Motorola Solutions reported sales of $2.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will report full year sales of $8.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.17 billion to $8.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $8.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.72 billion to $8.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Motorola Solutions.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 370.72%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSI. Northcoast Research downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Motorola Solutions from $307.00 to $303.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.15.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 2.5% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,682 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 50.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 126 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 4.5% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 6.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 814 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $257.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. Motorola Solutions has a 52 week low of $167.07 and a 52 week high of $273.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $257.17 and a 200 day moving average of $241.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.71%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

