Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) Short Interest Update

Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 405,600 shares, a decrease of 32.1% from the November 30th total of 597,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 417,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Alterity Therapeutics by 7.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 627,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 45,810 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Alterity Therapeutics by 5.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 237,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 13,213 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alterity Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ATHE opened at $1.11 on Friday. Alterity Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $2.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.23.

Alterity Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the development of therapeutic drugs designed to treat the underlying causes of degeneration of the brain as the aging process progresses. The firm focuses on Parkinson’s movement disorders, Alzheimer’s disease, Huntington disease, and other neurodegenerative disorders.

