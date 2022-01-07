Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNNB) Short Interest Down 31.8% in December

Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNNB) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 31.8% from the November 30th total of 2,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

NASDAQ CNNB opened at $14.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Cincinnati Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.51 and a 52 week high of $15.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.63 million, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.48.

Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.05 million for the quarter. Cincinnati Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 15.07%.

Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It offers personal banking, lending, and business banking services. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

