Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Shares Sold by L & S Advisors Inc

L & S Advisors Inc lowered its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,669 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.08% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical worth $7,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 732.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BHVN. UBS Group increased their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $107.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.27.

In other news, CFO James Engelhart sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total transaction of $3,589,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Elyse Stock sold 21,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $2,312,235.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 133,099 shares of company stock worth $14,807,430 over the last three months. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BHVN opened at $130.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $123.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.39. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 12 month low of $62.57 and a 12 month high of $151.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 1.03.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $135.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.27) earnings per share. Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 668.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -12.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

