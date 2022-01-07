L & S Advisors Inc Sells 2,760 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

L & S Advisors Inc lessened its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,209 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 2,760 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks accounts for approximately 1.0% of L & S Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $9,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 78.9% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 288.9% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter valued at $36,000. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PANW shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $535.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $579.76.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.12, for a total transaction of $6,529,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.22, for a total transaction of $760,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,875 shares of company stock worth $30,746,594. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $506.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.92 billion, a PE ratio of -95.80 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $528.71 and its 200 day moving average is $466.16. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $311.56 and a 1 year high of $572.67.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 26.86%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

