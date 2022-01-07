Poplar Forest Capital LLC Decreases Stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Poplar Forest Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 2.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 172,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,288 shares during the quarter. United Therapeutics comprises approximately 3.3% of Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $31,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. Knott David M increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 5.5% during the second quarter. Knott David M now owns 15,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 6.4% in the second quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP now owns 18,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,366,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 38.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 553,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,239,000 after buying an additional 152,287 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $4,009,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $1,133,000. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.18, for a total transaction of $1,141,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,082 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.31, for a total value of $657,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,126 shares of company stock valued at $11,386,966 in the last three months. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $192.89 on Thursday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $153.92 and a 1-year high of $218.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $199.63 and a 200-day moving average of $195.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.46 and a quick ratio of 7.15. The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 0.57.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $444.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.45 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 27.94%. United Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.84 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

