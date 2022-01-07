Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) is L & S Advisors Inc’s 5th Largest Position

L & S Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,645 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 854 shares during the quarter. Intuit makes up 2.0% of L & S Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Intuit were worth $18,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 25.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the second quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the second quarter worth approximately $238,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 17.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 50,712 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,858,000 after buying an additional 7,596 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 34.3% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,705 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.
Shares of INTU opened at $589.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $641.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $573.95. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $357.69 and a 1-year high of $716.86. The stock has a market cap of $167.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.04.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Intuit from $625.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Intuit from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on Intuit from $710.00 to $802.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Intuit from $615.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Intuit from $621.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $669.24.
In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 620 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total transaction of $429,015.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total transaction of $24,690,444.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,950 shares of company stock worth $25,351,958. 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Intuit Profile
Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.
