Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) is L & S Advisors Inc’s 5th Largest Position

L & S Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,645 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 854 shares during the quarter. Intuit makes up 2.0% of L & S Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Intuit were worth $18,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 25.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the second quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the second quarter worth approximately $238,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 17.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 50,712 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,858,000 after buying an additional 7,596 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 34.3% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,705 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU opened at $589.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $641.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $573.95. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $357.69 and a 1-year high of $716.86. The stock has a market cap of $167.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.04.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Intuit from $625.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Intuit from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on Intuit from $710.00 to $802.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Intuit from $615.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Intuit from $621.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $669.24.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 620 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total transaction of $429,015.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total transaction of $24,690,444.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,950 shares of company stock worth $25,351,958. 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

