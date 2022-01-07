Xponance Inc. Sells 939 Shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Xponance Inc. decreased its holdings in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,469 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 939 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Chegg were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Chegg in the 3rd quarter valued at about $684,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in Chegg in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,750,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Chegg by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 3,255 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Chegg by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 92,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,324,000 after buying an additional 3,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBW Capital LLC increased its stake in Chegg by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 34,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. 97.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Chegg news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.52 per share, for a total transaction of $713,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ted Schlein bought 35,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.54 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,313.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CHGG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Chegg from $53.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James lowered shares of Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Chegg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.20.

NYSE CHGG opened at $29.49 on Friday. Chegg, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.25 and a 52-week high of $115.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 13.64 and a current ratio of 13.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -491.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.19 and a 200-day moving average of $61.19.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.79 million. Chegg had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

