Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,631 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 18.0% during the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 172,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,550,000 after purchasing an additional 26,370 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 75.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 7.2% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 799,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,233,000 after purchasing an additional 53,924 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Glacier Bancorp by 3.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Glacier Bancorp by 2.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 490,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,155,000 after buying an additional 11,402 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GBCI stock opened at $58.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.34 and a fifty-two week high of $67.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.82. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.91.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 38.78%. The company had revenue of $197.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 10th. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.67%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GBCI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson upped their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.25.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

