Xponance Inc. Decreases Holdings in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Xponance Inc. decreased its position in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 953 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAR. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 66.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,403,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $732,466,000 after buying an additional 3,748,669 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 2,786.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 407,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,774,000 after buying an additional 393,792 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 18.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,017,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,715,000 after buying an additional 312,210 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 130.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 519,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,466,000 after buying an additional 294,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 11.5% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,165,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,657,000 after buying an additional 223,823 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CAR stock opened at $200.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $250.31 and its 200 day moving average is $152.63. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a one year low of $36.05 and a one year high of $545.11.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $10.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.90 by $3.84. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 729.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 95.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 21.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CAR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.50.

In other news, EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.14, for a total value of $2,258,762.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jean M. Sera sold 3,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.76, for a total transaction of $940,495.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,600 shares of company stock worth $16,388,012. Insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

