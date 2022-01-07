Xponance Inc. Sells 636 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Xponance Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 636 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KSS. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the second quarter valued at about $69,314,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 59.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,629,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,426,000 after purchasing an additional 607,317 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 1,627.8% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 568,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,330,000 after purchasing an additional 535,601 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the second quarter worth about $24,585,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 395.9% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 528,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,138,000 after purchasing an additional 422,118 shares during the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on KSS shares. TheStreet raised Kohl’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Kohl’s from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.69.

KSS stock opened at $49.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.40. Kohl’s Co. has a 52-week low of $40.91 and a 52-week high of $64.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.01. Kohl’s had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 15.58%.

Kohl’s Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.