Xponance Inc. Has $808,000 Stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in IDEX by 4.9% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in IDEX by 15.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in IDEX by 4.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Simmons Bank grew its position in IDEX by 1.6% in the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 3,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in IDEX by 46.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEX alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IEX. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on IDEX from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup upgraded IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $246.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on IDEX in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $234.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on IDEX in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on IDEX from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.82.

IDEX stock opened at $230.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.53. The stock has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.06. IDEX Co. has a 12-month low of $185.23 and a 12-month high of $240.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $712.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.44 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 16.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. IDEX’s payout ratio is 38.23%.

In other IDEX news, Director Daniel J. Salliotte sold 14,763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.90, for a total value of $3,482,591.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William M. Cook sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.03, for a total value of $151,437.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.