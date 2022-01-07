Xponance Inc. Sells 636 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Xponance Inc. cut its holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 636 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 5.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,785,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,732,000 after purchasing an additional 249,484 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the second quarter worth about $305,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 6.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 581,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,054,000 after purchasing an additional 32,797 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the second quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the third quarter worth about $1,657,000. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.69.

KSS stock opened at $49.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.40. Kohl’s Co. has a 52-week low of $40.91 and a 52-week high of $64.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.58%.

Kohl’s Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

