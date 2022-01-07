Xponance Inc. Has $865,000 Stock Position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,631 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Glacier Bancorp by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,340,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $514,455,000 after buying an additional 168,874 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Glacier Bancorp by 19.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,529,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $249,486,000 after buying an additional 725,943 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Glacier Bancorp by 3.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,679,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,499,000 after buying an additional 59,405 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in Glacier Bancorp by 2.9% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 884,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,731,000 after buying an additional 25,197 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Glacier Bancorp by 31,921.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 843,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,440,000 after buying an additional 840,498 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GBCI has been the topic of several research reports. Truist upped their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.25.

GBCI opened at $58.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.38 and a 200-day moving average of $54.82. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.34 and a 52-week high of $67.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $197.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.27 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 38.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 10th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.67%.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

