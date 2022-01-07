Xponance Inc. Has $808,000 Stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEX. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 114.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,301,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $489,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,547 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 340.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,007,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,657,000 after purchasing an additional 778,626 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in IDEX by 9,502.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 695,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,006,000 after acquiring an additional 688,082 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in IDEX in the second quarter valued at $68,067,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in IDEX by 10.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,343,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,534,000 after acquiring an additional 130,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IEX. Mizuho began coverage on IDEX in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on IDEX in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $234.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on IDEX from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on IDEX from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on IDEX from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.82.

IDEX stock opened at $230.67 on Friday. IDEX Co. has a 12-month low of $185.23 and a 12-month high of $240.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.06.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $712.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. IDEX’s payout ratio is 38.23%.

In other IDEX news, Director Daniel J. Salliotte sold 14,763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.90, for a total value of $3,482,591.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William M. Cook sold 679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.03, for a total value of $151,437.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

