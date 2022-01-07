MEMBERS Trust Co Trims Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

MEMBERS Trust Co reduced its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,274 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 21,139 shares during the period. MEMBERS Trust Co’s holdings in General Electric were worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,267,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its position in General Electric by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 140,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 4,169 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $943,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in General Electric by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 557,151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,499,000 after acquiring an additional 32,051 shares during the period.

GE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded General Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on General Electric from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.40.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $99.37 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.28 and a 200-day moving average of $102.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $109.12 billion, a PE ratio of -191.10, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.03. General Electric has a 1-year low of $85.12 and a 1-year high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. General Electric’s payout ratio is -61.54%.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $107.06 per share, with a total value of $107,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 2,051 shares of company stock worth $210,673 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

