MEMBERS Trust Co Raises Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

MEMBERS Trust Co grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 121,076 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,909 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF comprises about 0.2% of MEMBERS Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. MEMBERS Trust Co’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $12,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Financial llc increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 44,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 19.0% during the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 26,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 4,184 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 51.7% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 49,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,214,000 after acquiring an additional 16,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter.

IJJ stock opened at $110.92 on Thursday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $86.86 and a 1 year high of $114.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.80.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

