Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,658 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 598 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Meritor were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Meritor by 179.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Meritor by 12.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meritor in the third quarter worth $107,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Meritor by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,045 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Meritor in the second quarter worth $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTOR opened at $26.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.37. Meritor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.50 and a 12-month high of $33.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.31. Meritor had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Meritor, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Jeffrey A. Craig sold 113,486 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total transaction of $2,858,712.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Carl Douglas Anderson II sold 5,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $134,492.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 157,710 shares of company stock valued at $3,973,359. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MTOR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Meritor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Meritor from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Meritor from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Meritor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Meritor Company Profile

Meritor, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications.

